Kundali Bhagya: Finally! Karan and Preeta’s love to restart

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of ZEE TV’s show, Kundali Bhagya, is all set to showcase some interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Karan gets happy to see Preeta at home taking care of Dadi.

Post Dadi’s treatment Karan takes Preeta home and drops her.

Karan and Preeta share their eye lock moment.

Further Karan gifts Preeta duppatta to her to fill her loss as he tore many duppatta.

Preeta gets happy to witness love in the duppatta given by Karan.

On the other side Mahira gets jealous seeing Karan Preeta’s union.

Mahira hires truck driver to get Preeta killed immediately. Will Karan be able to save Preeta’s life on time?

