Kundali Bhagya: Finally! Rakhi accepts Preeta as Karan's wife

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Karan and Preeta’s misunderstanding leads to a soured friendship.



However, after Rishabh gets Prithvi arrested for his crime, Preeta rescues him.



Sarla wants Preeta to get married to Prithvi, as she is unaware of his real identity.



Further,Sarla also wants Karan out of Preeta’s life as she knows that he betrayed her.



But to everyone’s shock, Karan gets married to Preeta and confesses his love. Rakhi accepts Preeta wholeheartedly.



It will be really interesting to see what happens next.