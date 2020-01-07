Kundali Bhagya: Get ready to witness Anjum and Abhishek aka Shrishmeer's exciting scenes

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The serial is a spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Kumkum Bhagya which is successfully running on the small screens for many years now.
While fans are loving Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's amazing jodi, the show's parallel leads Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur have left no stone unturned to make their presence felt in the show. Anjum plays Preeta's sister Srishti's character, where Abhishek plays the role of Sameer in the show.
Anjum and Abhishek make for the perfect onscreen couple, and their cute chemistry is worth watching. And now, fans are going to get to see more of Srishmeer's (Srishti and Sameer) romance in the upcoming episodes. Well, we are not saying this, but its Abhishek who revealed through his Instagram post.
Here's what he said.
View this post on Instagram
If last night would have been Halloween @kapursahab would be my edward..ain't we looking supercool with red eyes... Scroll for some fun pictures as we celebrated the birthday of the most handsome and eligible bachelor of television industry... Happy birthday Meri jaan... Love love all the way... Xoxo
Are you excited to see Anjum and Abhishek's on-screen romance? Tell us in the comments.
Add new comment