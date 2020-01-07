Kundali Bhagya: Get ready to witness Anjum and Abhishek aka Shrishmeer's exciting scenes

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The serial is a spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Kumkum Bhagya which is successfully running on the small screens for many years now.



While fans are loving Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's amazing jodi, the show's parallel leads Anjum Fakih and Abhishek Kapur have left no stone unturned to make their presence felt in the show. Anjum plays Preeta's sister Srishti's character, where Abhishek plays the role of Sameer in the show.



Anjum and Abhishek make for the perfect onscreen couple, and their cute chemistry is worth watching. And now, fans are going to get to see more of Srishmeer's (Srishti and Sameer) romance in the upcoming episodes. Well, we are not saying this, but its Abhishek who revealed through his Instagram post.



Here's what he said.



This has left us super excited. While Anjum and Abhishek have given their best as an onscreen couple, the duo never fails to show off their bonding off-screen through their social media posts.Take a look at Anujm and Abhishek's posts.Are you excited to see Anjum and Abhishek's on-screen romance? Tell us in the comments.