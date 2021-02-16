Kundali Bhagya: Have a look at Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra’s groom look

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, is among the most watched and loved shows. It keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, thanks to its surprising twists. The negative characters are equally loved by the audience especially, actor Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi Malhotra. The actor has won hearts with his brilliant stint.

Sanjay is making a smashing comeback with a revamped avatar. Some pictures of him from the sets are out. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a royal red sherwani. With his hairdo on point, the actor looked dapper in the groom look. Well, going by the photos, it looks like Sanjay is shooting for a marriage sequence. He can also be seen flaunting his radiant smile in the photos.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, talking about his comeback, Sanjay Gagnani shared, "Yes. All I can say is, Prithvi Malhotra, is returning with a totally revamped avatar, sleeker, stylish, and even deadlier when it comes to his evil motives and the three things that he would continue to cater to the audiences of Kundali Bhagya is, Entertainment, Entertainment, and Entertainment!”

Credits: Pinkvilla