Kundali Bhagya heads for a leap, will Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora quit the show?

Fans love the chemistry between Shraddha and Shakti aka Preeta and Karan. Kundali Bhagya is now reportedly going for a leap and this has left fans confused if the leads are going to quit.
Shakti Arora

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It originally starred Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Now as Dheeraj moved on, Shakti Arora has come on board as Karan  Luthra. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. The current track revolves around Karan's true identity exposed in front of the family. 

Fans love the chemistry between Shraddha and Shakti aka Preeta and Karan. Kundali Bhagya is now reportedly going for a leap and this has left fans confused if the leads are going to quit. Here’s the truth. A few months ago the show had taken a leap when Shakti came on board and fans were beginning to love his chemistry with Preeta. But now the show is going for a generational leap but it won’t be a huge one. PreeJun fans can take a breather, for now, as it doesn’t seem like Shakti and Shraddha will be quitting. 

Currently Preeta has given birth to twins and Anjali abducts one of her twins. 

