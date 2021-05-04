Kundali Bhagya: Karan meets Preeta assures her she will be a free bird soon, Ruchika becomes a witness

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Ruchika confesses that Megha is the killer of Akshay and she spills the beans out.

Now in the upcoming episode, Karan comes and meets Preeta in Jail, and assures that this is her last day and tells her how Ruchika spilled the beans and she has agreed to become a witness in the case.

On the other hand, Shrishti and Sameer convince Megha to come to court and speak out the truth on the basics of giving money and they manage to bring her to the court.

But a twist is here, as Megha and Ruchika refuse to enter the court and tell Shrishti, Sameer, and Karan that they want to settle the case off court but Shrishti tries to convince them to come inside and sort the matter out and assures that they would get their money.

Well, now it will be interesting to see if Ruchika and Megha don’t turn hostile and will they spill out the truth in court or no.

