Kundali Bhagya: Karan supports Preeta; promises to get her out of jail

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular drama series of the small screen. The show is a spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's long-running serial Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in love with Kundali Bhagya and everyone has showered their love on it.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's brand new jodi has worked wonders and they have become an instant hit among the viewers.

We all know how Preeta and Karan's relationship has faced several issues over time. This time too Preeta has landed in big trouble and is in jail. But she is lucky enough to get all the support from Karan.

In the latest promo doing the rounds of the social media, Karan will extend his full support to Preeta. He asks the police to show the evidence which was submitted against Preeta. But the police refuses to do so.

Karan requests the police to give the name of the person who submitted the proof to which police reveals that it was Sherlyn Luthra. Everyone is left shocked hearing this.

Later, Preeta is worried about how Karan will feel about her to which Karan consoles her and says that she shouldn't think much. He also promises Preeta that he will get her out of the jail no on bail but with a clean chit.

It will be interesting to see how Karan will get Preeta out of this problem.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya? Tell us in the comments.