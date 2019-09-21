Kundali Bhagya: Karina and Rakhi warn Sarla of dire consequences

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sarla asking Janki to take care of her belongings as she wants to rest now. Bijee asks Srishti to make tea for her. They all hear a knock on the door. When they open the door, they see Preeta. She doesn't say anything to them. They ask if Prithvi has done something and Sarla asks for her phone. Maira is in the room looking at Karan's pictures. Kritika asks her what is she doing in his room and looking at the pictures. At first Maira denies. Kritika asks her if she has feelings for Karan however Maira leaves without saying anything. Srishti asks Preeta what happened however she doesn't say anything. Everyone suspects that Prithvi would have done something. Bijee asks Sarla whom is she calling to which Sarla says that she thinks there is more to the fight and she's calling Karan. Sameer is travelling back in a cab when he sees Karan.

He asks him what happened and asks about Preeta. Sarla calls Karan however Preeta runs to take the phone from her. Srishti keeps blaming Prithvi when Preeta clarifies that Prithvi isn't to be blamed and tells them that Karan is responsible for it. She tells them that Karan married her to take revenge and not because he loves her. Sarla consoles Preeta that it's not her fault and that her entire family is with her. She asks her to calm down and telling Srishti to take Preeta along to relax. When Preeta leaves she hugs Bijee and cries. Sameer asks Karan about Preeta when Karan yells at him and asks him why is he worried about her and not able to see what she has done to his life. Karan tells him that he has left Preeta and thrown her out of his life. Sameer tells him that he's not done the right thing. He tells him that he always supported Karan however what he's done cannot be forgiven.

Karan tells him that he wanted revenge and wanted Preeta to feel the pain when his mother felt when his father met with an accident. Sameer thinks that Karan loves Preeta but does not want to accept it. Karan asks him to drive the car. Sameer is shocked to see a broken bangle in the car. Preeta hugs Srishti and tells her that it has never happened before that a bride has returned so early after getting married. Sarla rings the bell of Luthra house. Sherlyn answers the door and finds Sarla. She tells Sarla whether she has any manners in which a door bell should be rung. Sarla tells her that she wants to speak to Karan. Sherlyn warns her that she will call the security. Sarla tells her that she won't leave until she speaks to Karan. Sarla shouts out Karan's name. Rakhi and Karina arrive there asking for what is she doing in their house. Sarla explains that Karan has been dishonest. Karina and Rakhi warn Sarla of dire consequences.