Kundali Bhagya: Mahira doubts Sherlyn whereas Pummy vouches to expose Preet in front of Rakhi

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we saw how Karan takes the blame of murdering Akshay and he gets arrested which shocks the Luthra family and Rakhi is seen defending Preeta to Pummy.

Now in the upcoming episode, Mahira will doubt Sherlyn as she will have a change of behavior with the Luthra family where she will be seen talking with respect to Rishabh and the family and she suspects that something is going on her mind and she will somehow find what it is.

On the other hand, Pummy will be shocked to see that Rakhi and Mahesh is talking in the favour of Preeta and she is not liking it and she vouches to expose the true face of Preeta to Rakhi.

It will be interesting to see what will be Pummy’s next move and will Mahira come to know about Sherlyn’s intentions?

For more updates on Kundali Bhagya stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

