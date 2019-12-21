Kundali Bhagya: Mahira taunts Preeta

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Preeta asks Karan to tie the knot of her dress assuming it as her mother. Karan goes close to her. When Preeta sees him in the mirror, she gets stunned. Karan ties the knot. He without realising anything comes closer to Preeta. Preeta feels awkward and pushes him away asking him to stay away from her. On the other hand Mahira decides to spend some time with Karan in the trial room till Karina chooses some dress for her. She moves towards the trial room. But she doesn’t find him in the trial room she enters in. Meanwhile Preeta and Karan keep fighting. Karan asks Preeta whether she has started liking when he comes closer to her. But Preeta pretends that he is not her type of guy. Sarla on the other hand starts looking for the trial room where Preeta is. Karan also pretends that he didn’t like when he came closer to Preeta. Preeta in turn tells him that it doesn’t matter for her when he comes closer to her. So Karan purposely goes closer to her to see whether she feels anything.



But Preeta pushes him away again. Karan gets upset. So both of them end up fighting. On the other hand Sarla keeps looking for Preeta. She finds that all the trial rooms are opened except one. So she decides to call Preeta and check where she is. By that time she bumps into Karina. Karan in the mean time opens the door to leave from the trial room but Preeta notices that Sarla is right outside the room. So she pulls Karan inside and closes the door. Karan gets angry with her for stopping him. Preeta explains that her mother might scold him. Karan questions her for caring for him so much. Preeta tells him that Sarla will be very furious as he has abandoned her daughter. Both of them get reminded of some old memories. Karina on the other hand taunts Sarla as Preeta’s wedding gets cancelled twice. Sarla tells her that she doesn’t need to look for the groom for Preeta as she is a nice girl.



Sarla and Karina get into argument. Karan and Preeta overhear their conversation. Mahira also comes out of the trial room which is just next to Preeta’s trial room. Karina humiliates Sarla a lot. Preeta and Karan fight over the same topic. Mahira also insults Sarla. Preeta gets very angry to hear that. She decides to go out and scold Mahira. But Karan stops her saying that Karina and Mahira will humiliate her. Then they decide to go out together. Both of them hold the lock together. So they get reminded of some old memories. Sarla on the other hand asks Mahira not to get married to Karan as he is a cheater. But Karan comes out and takes them from there. Mahira tells Karan that she will just check the dress before billing. Karan tells her that whatever her choice will be his choice. Mahira gets delighted. Karina asks him to check Mahira’s dress once. Karan checks it lightly and goes to buy a matching suit for him. By that time Karina notices Preeta looking for Sarla. She asks Mahira to prove to Preeta that Karan is her life partner.



Mahira taunts Preeta saying that she should not have any intention to impress Karan. Preeta tells her that she doesn’t need to impress anyone. Karina interrupts. Mahira also blames Preeta for coming to the same shopping mall to impress Karan by shopping costly dresses. Sarla on the other hand scolds Karan for putting her daughter in pain. She gets very emotional as she remembers old days when she used to treat him like her son. She curses Karan saying that he will never be happy by putting Preeta in pain for life.