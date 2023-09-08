Kundali Bhagya: Is Nidhi planning a sinister attack on Preeta in a quest for revenge?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, to save Baseer from humiliation and Rajveer from false allegations, Kavya(Mrinal N Chandra) confessed in court that she stole the money, which proved that Rajveer is innocent. And now that he is out of jail, Srishti asked everyone to shift from Mumbai to their hometown. But, Rajveer explains that he cannot accompany Srishti back home because he made a promise to attend his sister Kavya's wedding, on the other hand, Preeta expresses being worried about Rajveer as he is still working in Luthra company.

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how Karan is eager to locate Preeta since he could not meet her during her previous visit to the office when Rajveer got arrested. On the other hand, Kavya will request Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and after witnessing that Nidhi will shift her focus from Rajveer to Preeta, and will devise a plan to get her out of her life for good.

It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Preeta save herself from Nidhi’s evil plan. Will Karan ever be able to meet Preeta and reunite with her?

