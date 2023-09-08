Kundali Bhagya: Is Nidhi planning a sinister attack on Preeta in a quest for revenge?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 19:31
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, to save Baseer from humiliation and Rajveer from false allegations, Kavya(Mrinal N Chandra) confessed in court that she stole the money, which proved that Rajveer is innocent. And now that he is out of jail,  Srishti asked everyone to shift from Mumbai to their hometown. But,  Rajveer explains that he cannot accompany Srishti back home because he made a promise to attend his sister Kavya's wedding, on the other hand, Preeta expresses being worried about Rajveer as he is still working in  Luthra company. 

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how Karan is eager to locate Preeta since he could not meet her during her previous visit to the office when Rajveer got arrested. On the other hand, Kavya will request Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and after witnessing that  Nidhi will shift her focus from Rajveer to Preeta, and will devise a plan to get her out of her life for good. 

It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Preeta save herself from Nidhi’s evil plan. Will Karan ever be able to meet Preeta and reunite with her? 

Tune in to Kundali Bhagya every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV


 

Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Preeta Shakti Karan Manit Joura Rishabh Paras Kalnawat Rajveer Sana Sayyad Palki Baseer Ali Shaurya Kavya mrinal n Chandra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 19:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka: Exclusive! A new entry to create more dramatic changes in Aradhana’s life!
MUMBAI:  Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Wow! Check out how the winner’s trophy as netizens announce the winner
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place on Monday the...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Viren’s behaviour motivates Pushpa
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Sanjot accuses Dilpreet of ruining her first food order
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
India's Got Talent Season 10: Kya Baat Hai! Shilpa Shetty unties with her fan after seven years; he impresses with this magic trick; read to know more
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
Kundali Bhagya: Is Nidhi planning a sinister attack on Preeta in a quest for revenge?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show Kundali Bhagya, has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television...
Recent Stories
AKSHAY KUMAR
Must read! Akshay Kumar arranges a special screening of OMG 2 at Isha Yoga Center, skips the promotional event of the film; Sadhguru reacts
Latest Video
Related Stories
India's Got Talent Season 10
India's Got Talent Season 10: Kya Baat Hai! Shilpa Shetty unties with her fan after seven years; he impresses with this magic trick; read to know more
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Mahalaxmi Iyer, Shaan, Hariharan, Kavita Seth and Bikram Ghosh to grace the upcoming episode to promote their song “Yeh Desh”
Barsatein
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Aradhana Sharma roped infor Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka!
Sargun Kaur Luthra
OMG! What has Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein been up to since quitting the show? Read to find out!
Twinkle Arora
EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior
Dhruv Tara
Dhruv's life takes an intriguing turn after Maharaj’s murder in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara