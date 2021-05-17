Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Preeta reveals Megha’s truth to Shrishti

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in jail. Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find evidence to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we have seen Preeta bumps into Megha and comes to know the truth that she is pregnant with Akshay’s child. She is shocked to know this.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta will tell Shrishti everything about Megha. She says that she might not be the killer but she knows who the the killer is and is blackmailing him.

Preeta, Shrishti, and Sameer then plan to go to Megha’s house and find proof on Akshay’s murderer.

Mishti also tells Preeta that she also thought that Megha isn’t the murderer.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Preeta will find proof against the murderer and free Karan.

