Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Preeta is set free, Karan gets arrested

The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Ruchika and Megha turn hostile in the court and run away from there thus turning the tables for Karan and Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, the judge will pronounce Preeta as guilty and before he will announce the sentence of punishment, Karan will tell in court that he has murdered Akshay and narrates the full incidence.

Everyone in the court is shocked and doesn’t know how to react, Preeta keeps telling the judge that Karan is innocent and he hasn’t done anything but the court doesn’t listen to her.

Karan is arrested and Preeta feels helpless she tells Karan what he his done is wrong and this is not acceptable, and that she is every upset.

It will be interesting to watch and see how Preeta will save Karan or will he be punished for something that he hasn’t done.

Who is the real killer of Akshay, will the Luthra family and Preeta ever finds out, only time will tell.

