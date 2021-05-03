Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Ruchika finally reveals to Karan who is the murderer of Akshay

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Prithvi is caught by Sameer and Shrishti in the godown and Karan goes and confronts him.

In the upcoming episode, Shrishti will doubt Ruchika as she would remember that she had seen the hoody in Ruchika’s house which is quite similar to that of the blackmailer and that’s when the three (Karan, Shrishti and Sameer) would go and question Ruchika on her involvement in Akshay’s murder.

That’s when she confesses to them that she and Akshay were in love with each other and she also has a child from him and post his break up with Krutika he was supposed to marry Ruchika, but then he started to blackmail Krutika and that’s when Megha came to know about it and she is the one who has murdered Akshay.

Everyone is shocked to hear this, and Ruchika also aggress to help Karan is proving Preeta’s innocence.

It will be interesting to see how much Karan and his gang would believe Ruchika and would they be able to prove Preeta’s innocence or no.

Whom do you think is the killer of Akshay, do let us know in the comments below?

