Kundali Bhagya: Preeta avoids confessing her feelings about Karan

MUMBAI: The episode begins in Arora house where Sarla asks Janki to help her find bank passbook. Shrishty asks Preeta about the incidence happened in the mall. But Preeta is so upset that she leaves from there. On the other hand Karan is also restless. He is very furious with Preeta and her mother for their insult in the mall. He decides to do his mehendi function in Kumkum Bhagya hall itself where Sarla will have to respect him as he will be the customer. Meanwhile Preeta tells Shrishty about the argument between Sarla and Karina. But before that Shristhty assumes everything. She also asks Preeta about what happened between her and Karan in the trial room. Preeta doesn’t tell her anything. But Shrishty guesses exactly what happened in the trial room. But Preeta pretends that there was nothing like that and he doesn’t feel anything for her. Shrishty tells Preeta that there is ego problem with Karan. Preeta avoids confessing her feelings about Karan. Preeta shares that she is very hurt with Karan’s actions. She doesn’t want to go nearby Karan anymore as she recollects all the pain he has given her.



Shrishty also gets emotional to see her sister in pain. Preeta feels guilty for being too nice because of which they are facing all such issues. Shrishty hugs her to console her. On the other hand Karina comes to instigate Karan about Sarla as he didn’t react in the mall. Karan shares that he has a plan to humiliate Aroras. Mahira enters the room for some work but Karina asks her to talk to her later. Karan shares his idea of celebrating mehendi function in Kumkum Bhagya hall which will force Aroras to serve Luthras. Karina also likes his idea. But Mahira doubts about the plan. But Karina is confident that Aroras will give them the hall. Karan also agrees with Mahira’s doubt. So he decides to make their lawyer book the hall for them. Karina takes the responsibility of convincing the family members for the same. When she informs Rishabh and Rakhee about it, they get shocked. Rishabh shares that he might back out from the function as Aroras will serve them.



He also reveals that he is not happy with the decision. Karan pretends that he is doing it to help Aroras recover their financial losses and get publicity. Karina also supports him. Rakhee also agrees which shocks Rishabh. Rishabh also questions about the booking but Karina reveals that she has managed the booking issue with extra payment. Rishabh is very upset with whatever is going on. Karina takes Karan out from there. Karan asks Karina about why she said lie to Rishabh about booking. Karina tells him that she had to do the same to convince Rishabh. Later on they go to convince their lawyer for the booking of Kumkum Bhagya hall on their behalf. On the other hand Sarla does some calculation of her payments. She assures Preeta that she will buy the costly dress she had promised to buy from the mall. Preeta asks her not to waste so much money on the dress but Sarla shares that she wants to prove to Karina that they can also buy such expensive dresses. Sarla wants to click Preeta’s photo in that dress and send it to Karina.



Meanwhile, Karina and Karan convince the lawyer to book Kumkum Bhagya hall for the mehendi function. Karan finds Karina humiliating the status of Kumkum Bhagya hall. He defends Aroras indirectly by saying that the standard of the hall is not that down market. Karina asks the lawyer to book the hall in the name of the sister concern. Karan asks the lawyer to call Sarla for the booking and keep the call on speaker. The lawyer calls Sarla. He requests her to give him the booking of the hall saying that they will make double payment for the same. Sarla wonders about it.