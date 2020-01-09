Kundali Bhagya: Preeta blames Karan

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television shows, Kundali Bhagya has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. It is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the television series. Well, Boss asks Karan the reason for getting angry if he slaps Janki so he said that she is his friend’s mother. One of the goons and the Boss has locked Karan’s mother in bride’s room while Sameer tries to divert the goons by starting fight with Rishabh to make Karan go to save his mother. Preeta and Shristi reach the bride’s room through an underground way. Karan reaches there and sees Boss standing outside the room. He tries to hide but couldn’t.

However, later, the goons get to know that both the girls were were trying to make Karan’s mother escape but caught everyone and brought them to the hall. Preeta blames Karan for being the reason behind everyone being caught by goons. To this, Shristi and Karan’s mother also agrees. Shristi tells Boss about duplicate boss present in Groom’s room. Boss tells that he will take Karan and his mother with him till when they reach a safe place. Preeta says that he can’t take them anywhere.

On the other hand, a goon reaches groom’s room and finds Prithvi there and the latter requests him to leave him. However, the goon takes him to the main hall. Kareena tells boss to not interfere in their personal life while boss says that he can see their love in Preeta and Karan’s eyes. Meanwhile, Prithvi runs away by diverting the goon towards other goons.

