Kundali Bhagya: Preeta enters her house and gets shocked

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Srishti asking Preeta if she received the appointment letter. Preeta tells her that it will take some time. Srishti asks her where she is and Preeta tells her that she is in her in law's house. Srishti asks her if she is joking with her. Preeta tells her that she is not lying. Sarla asks her to return as soon as possible. Preeta explains that she was just kidding with Srishti as she was calling her since morning. Sarla is relieved that Preeta isn't at the Luthra residence. Preeta thinks that she had to lie to her mother as otherwise she will feel bad. She asks for god's grace in solving the situation. Srishti explains that she has won the bet and won't work for a week. Kartika explains to Myra that she will take off the bangles as it is causing her a lot of pain. Myra insists that she won't let her take them off. Kartika tries to take it out and then realizes that it belongs to her mother. When she questions her, Myra explains that Karina gave it to her on the Karwa Chauth. After asking if she likes Karan, Preeta gets emotional hearing their conversation from behind the corner. Preeta is walking when she is stopped by Karina who explains that she might be going to Karan’s room, Preeta declines saying that she is not going to meet him. Karina also asks her to remove the mangalsutra. Preeta says that she will not take her advice and will come when she needs it.

Karan is on the phone with the doctor asking where he is as he was told that the doctor will arrive very soon. Preeta is walking, Karan asks about Myra's health. She gets furious at him and leaves, the waiter starts to laugh, Karan asks why he is making fun of him, he explains that he felt that someone insulted Karan. Kartika tries to explain to Myra that she should not have let her mother realize that she has feelings for Karan, as she knows that Karan has married Preeta and it might be because of some reason. They are talking when Karina comes asking Kartika to leave the room as she has to talk with her, Karina asks her to remove the bangles as they might cause pain. Myra explains that she is wondering if what she is doing is the right as Karan has feelings for Preeta which are causing confusion. Karina asks if she wants to marry him or not and if she has some other thoughts then she should return the bangles. Karan is very furious with Ganesh, he is scolding him when Rishab comes asking what has happened, Karan refuses to say anything, then Rishab asks Ganesh to tell him, he explains that Preeta came to the house and she fought with Karan. He gets amazed but Karan denies it. Ganesh explains that she said something which Karan could not reply, Karan gets furious at him saying that he is fired, Rishab calms him down then asks Ganesh to leave after giving him money. Rishab asks the reason Preeta came. Karan mentions that he came with him as Myra burnt her hands. Rishab asks if he assured that she returns safely, Karan denies it which causes a fight between them as Karan says that he feels they all take Preeta’s side, he leaves. Rishab follows him seeking his apology. Preeta enters her house and is shocked to see how beautifully they all have decorated the house. She wonders where they all are, she calls them and they all come out. She starts to cry hugging Sarla. When she asks the reason, Preeta explains that she is crying because of happiness and also informs that she has been appointed and has got the letter, Sarla asks the reason she made them so worried.

Shrishti thinks that Preeta is telling a lie as she was really crying, Preeta apologizes for not being with them on Diwali. Bijee assures her that they do not have any bad feelings as she went for them all. Sarla explains that they have concluded the Pooja and she would bring the Prasad. Preeta explains that she will wash her hands. They both leave and Shrishti is left confused. Karan along with Preeta are both seeing the fireworks, she recalls when she drank water from his hands, he remembers when they bumped into each other in the hotel, they are left baffled by the memories that they have of each other. They both wish a happy Diwali to each other