Kundali Bhagya: Preeta hugs Karan out of fear

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Preeta leaving the room to hear where the gunshots came from. At the same time Karan also comes out of the room and finds himself face to face with Preeta. They continue to look at each other until a staff member runs in front of their eyes. Karan follows the staff and watches from upstairs. Karan holds Preeta to prevent her from going downstairs. He tells her that there are terrorists however she doesn't believe him and goes downstairs.



The terrorists hear someone upstairs and come to check. Karan and Preeta hide in a storeroom together. Preeta does not want to stay in the same room as Karan and decides to leave. Karan stops her from leaving the room. He takes Preeta to hide behind a shelf however drops his phone in the bargain. Preeta hugs Karan out of fear when she hears the terrorists killing people. The terrorists enter the room where Karan and Preeta are hiding. They want to rob the special locker.



One of the terrorists finds Karan's phone however not Karna and Preeta. When the terrorist goes, Preeta also decides to leave. When she opens the door, she sees a terrorist killing two people. She runs back and hugs Karan. He hugs her back and they realize that they have feelings for each other. Preeta leaves the room and gets caught by a terrorist. Karan decides to rescue Preeta by making himself the target by calling out to the terrorist.