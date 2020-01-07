Kundali Bhagya: Preeta, Karan break into the hall, sneak Rishabh away

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prithvi targeting Rishabh. Rishabh tries to move but Prithvi pretends to be the leader of the goons. He tries torturing Rishabh which makes Sherlyn angry. Prithvi finds that Sherlyn is being angry as he is torturing Rishabh. So he decides to continue doing it so that the Luthras will trust Sherlyn even more. He threatens to kill Rishabh if Sherlyn doesn’t apologize to him. Rakhee gets very scared. Kareena, Rakhee and Dadi apologize to Prithvi but Prithvi demands apology from Sherlyn. Finally Sherlyn apologizes to him. Goons find their leader’s behaviour weird as it is Prithvi. One of the goon asks Prithvi to rob the jewellery of main party himself as per his rule. But Prithvi gives him a tight slap saying that now he has changed the rule. Goons start being suspicious about Prithvi. Prithvi tells them to continue robbing the people. They say he is the boss and he needs to rob really rich people which includes Mahira, Daadi and Rakhi. Prithvi tells them that there’s no such rule and asks them to rob everyone who is left.

On the other hand, the leader of the gang realises he is locked in the room and tries to call for help. Prithvi hears his call and decides to play loud music so no one can hear him. Prithvi asks the goons to dance at the party. Preeta and Karan break into the hall and sneak Rishabh away. They find out that the gang leader is locked in another room while there is a fake robber downstairs pretending to be the boss. Karan and Preeta argue about how to deal with the situation. While Preeta wants to talk to the fake robber and make him take all the robbers away. Karan decides to beat up the robbers and get them arrested. They both set out to make sure their plan works. Prithvi tells the robbers that he freed Rishabh and asks them to leave Sammy alone. The robbers wonder how their boss knows Sammy’s name!