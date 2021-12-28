Kundali Bhagya: Preeta in power mode, shows her true side

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has topped the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Shraddha and Dheeraj, are loved as an on-screen couple, and their characters have become household names.

Preeta returns to Luthra house to make the shocking announcement about being the owner of the house.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Amazing! Panditji’s prediction comes true, Preeta returns to Luthra mansion

When Preeta shows her true colors, Kareena says she likes it. Bani decides to bring Karan to witness the ugly side of Preeta. And Kritika on the other side says that she is shocked and can’t believe that Preeta can be so bad.

Kritika feels foolish to believe Preeta to which Preeta responds saying that she doesn’t care about her opinion and has no time as she has bigger problems to deal with.

Preeta tells Rakhi that she has come to claim the rights and nobody can snatch her rights.

Also read - AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Zee TV's popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya witnesses LACK CREATIVITY by witnessing SIMILAR tracks

Preeta says that she was being good just to become Mahesh's favorite and to get all the property. Hearing this, everyone is shocked.

How will Karan react to this?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit: Serial Gossip



