Kundali Bhagya: Preeta refuses to believe Karan

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Rishabh wants to know what Prithvi is doing at the Luthra’s party. Prithvi says he is here to help Preeta. Sherlyn calls Rishabh and asks him to go with her. Sherlyn doesn’t notice Prithvi who hides his face from her. Prithvi ends up bumping into Sherlyn and he hugs a stranger to avoid being seen by Sherlyn. The stranger informs him that it is Karan and Mahira’s mehndi ceremony. Mahira is still thinking about what Preeta said to her while the people apply mehndi on her hand. Daadi says the darker the mehndi is the more her husband will love her, Kareena asks Srishti to take Mahira to her room and wash off the mehndi. Sherlyn decides to go with Mahira as well. Kareena says this will teach Srishti a lesson.

Preeta walks away from Karan while he follows her out of the hall. Preeta stops outside her house and tells Karan that she tried telling him that she loves him. Karan tries to tell Preeta that he is in love with her too and she never saw it. Preeta still refuses to believe Karan but she agrees to be with him throughout all his wedding ceremonies just like he wanted and takes Karan back to the hall. Srishti goes to Mahira’s room and gets the oil. Mahira tells Sherlyn how Preeta asked her to back out of the wedding. Sherlyn tries to taunt Srishti later, but Srishti threatens to talk about the pregnancy again. Sherlyn leaves the room after which Rakhi and Daadi enter in. While Prithvi is looking for Srishti, Ramona asks him to meet Sherlyn.