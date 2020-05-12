Kundali Bhagya: Preeta teases Karan in the cutest way; watch video

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya’s Karan and Preeta have become a hot favourite jodi of the viewers. The duo has given major relationship goals to the viewers of this popular show of Zee TV. Karan and Preeta simply rock on the screen every time and their romance is the major highlight of the show.

We have often seen Karan and Preeta having several romantic moments on the show. Their romantic dance can make anyone go wow. The couple has won over our hearts with their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Not just that, the couple is always seen fighting on the show and their sweet nok-jhok makes the viewers go aww.

In a throwback video, we can see how Preeta is teasing Karan and his reaction is just unmissable.

Check out the video:

Even though they are fighting in this cute video, Karan and Preeta's wonderful chemistry is simply bang on.

