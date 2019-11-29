Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi agrees to back out from the wedding

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Janki asking Preeta not to marry Prithvi at any cost. Preeta feels very supportive with that. Meanwhile Sameer tries calling Shrishty but she doesn’t pick up the call which makes Sameer panic. By that time Karina enters the room. Sameer gets scared but he manages to convince her that he is upset with himself. On the other hand Bijee asks Prithvi to rest in the groom’s room till the wedding preparations are done. Prithvi is happy as he will be marrying Preeta soon. At the same time Karan comes out of the car outside the wedding venue. Rishabh keeps on provoking Karan to call Preeta to call off her wedding with Prithvi. But Karan still pretends that he doesn’t need that. But then Karan asks for Preeta’s number as he has deleted it from his mobile. Rishabh is happy but he goes to attend a conference call over his mobile. Karan gets irked so starts brooding about how to get Preeta’s number. On the other hand, Preeta comes to meet Prithvi in the groom’s room.

Before she confronts Prithvi about the wedding, Karan interrupts by calling her. But Preeta disconnects the call. Karan gets very angry. Meanwhile Mahira completes the pooja at the temple. Mahira’s mother gets worried as Karan doesn’t show up. Mahira’s mother becomes suspicious that Karan might have gone to call off Preeta’s wedding. But Mahira doesn’t believe that. Preeta in the mean time asks Prithvi the reason he didn’t call her back last night. But Prithvi is tensed as he assumes that Preeta will ask him to back out from the wedding. Then directly confronts Prithvi for accepting the marriage proposal. Prithvi tells her that he had asked her mother to take Preeta’s call. Preeta explains the reason she agreed to marry him. She asks Prithvi to back out from the wedding. Prithvi gets shocked to hear that. Preeta tells him that her wedding is already done with Karan even though he doesn’t give importance to it. Shrishty does video shooting of their conversation for proof.

Prithvi agrees to back out from the wedding saying that he can do anything for Preeta. He also promises to go away from her family forever. Preeta apologizes to Prithvi. Prithvi gets angry and decides to make Preeta pay for the same and marry her. While Preeta comes out of the room, she notices Shrishty standing outside. But Shrishty pretends that she is taking her selfie so Preeta leaves from there. With that Prithvi gets a plan in his mind so he calls someone to execute the same.