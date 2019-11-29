Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi agrees to back out from the wedding

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kalyani cherishing some old memories with her friend Rachit. Malhar and Anupriya also see them talking to each other. Kalyani introduces Rachit to Malhar and Anupriya. Then Rachit takes Kalyani out saying that he has a surprise for her. Anupriya and Malhar also follow them. Rachit announces Kalyani’s name as the selected candidates for the job. But Anupriya notices that Malhar is not happy with that as he doesn’t want Kalyani to work at the moment. Then Rachit launches a detergent powder with Kalyani’s name. Kalyani tells him that she will not be able to join the job as she wants to pursue her higher studies. Rachit tries to make Malhar convince Kalyani assuring that he will keep Anupriya and Kalyani both for the job with paid leaves for studies. But Kalyani avoids that. So Rachit promises to appoint Anupriya for the job. He requests Kalyani to make a video for the promotion of his new product. Kalyani takes Malhar’s permission and makes a entertaining video. Kalyani seems to be upset from inside for not being able to join the job. But when Malhar asks her to join the job, she gets very delighted.

Later on Kalyani and Anupriya get appointment letters. Kalyani asks Anupriya to text Sarthak informing him that she got the job. After a while Malhar tries starting his jeep but it doesn’t. Kalyani suggests him to keep a driver till he recovers. Malhar gets angry with her. Kalyani asks him whether he is angry with her as she accepted the job proposal. Malhar tells her that he is not angry but he wants her to manage job and her studies too. Later on Atharva comes there with Pallavi. Malhar’s jeep doesn’t start. By that time Rachit comes there. Kalyani seeks his help for going home. Malhar asks her to go with Rachit as he needs to get the jeep repaired. Atharva also stays with Malhar. Rachit’s driver drives very close to Malhar and Kalyani. Rachit scolds the driver. Then Kalyani and Rachit get into the car. Atharva notices that there was a banana kept inside the pipe of Malhar’s jeep. Malhar wonders about it. By that time he notices that Ahir is driving Rachit’s car. He runs behind the car. Kalyani also learns that it is Ahir.

Kalyani tries to stop Ahir as she wants to catch him. Rachit tries to make Kalyani realise that they might meet with an accident but Kalyani is so determined to get Ahir arrested that she doesn’t pay attention to him. Malhar also keeps running behind the car. Rachit asks Kalyani to jump from the car but she doesn’t listen to him. Malhar sees a hand cart having some beddings on it. Malhar makes the bedding fall on the road and asks Kalyani to jump on it so that she can be safe. But Ahir escapes from there again. Malhar gets disappointed. Kalyani assures him that they will catch Ahir someday. Rachit feels that Kalyani’s life is in danger till Ahir gets arrested so he decides to make arrangement for a safe place but Kalyani tells him that the place where Malhar is with her is the safest place for her. Malhar gets very emotional.