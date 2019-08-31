Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi and Rishabh get involved in an argument

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sarla warning Rishabh to behave properly with Prithvi, however, Shristi and Rakhi try to explain Sarla that they were one family and that she should trust each other. Rishabh tells the inspector to arrest Prithvi, as he was responsible for Mahesh’s accident. The inspector tells Prithvi that the complaint was lodged the day Mahesh had met with an accident, but they had got the formalities completed now and hence, they had arrested him. Prithvi tried to explain himself and tells the inspector to leave him, as he was about to get married.

Prithvi and Rishabh get involved in an argument and to put an end to their quarrel, the inspector tells Prithvi to get proofs which proved him innocent. Prithvi thinks of Sherlyn for help and tells the inspector to let him make a phone call. The inspector grants him permission and he calls Sherlyn. Sherlyn did not pick the call and Rishabh argues with Prithvi. Prithvi gets the inspector involved and he warns Rishabh to stay away from Prithvi. Just then, Sherlyn picks Prithvi’s call and tells him that what she could not do, Rishabh had done it, as he had cheated on her to marry Preeta. Prithvi gets shocked to see Sherlyn decide to leave him at the station.

Here, Preeta was waiting at the wedding dais, upset, while Sameer looked for Karan. Not being to connect with Karan, Sameer feared Karan to be caught in trouble and leaves to look for him. Prithvi’s goons were chasing Karan and had managed to kidnap him. Just then, Shristi receives a call from Preeta and tells her that she wishes Prithvi gets his deserved punishment