Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi pleads not guilty

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rakhi asking Rishabh what has happened as he has stopped the wedding. Rishabh asks her to ask Prithvi as he has done a lot of wrong things. She thinks he is blaming Prithvi to be behind Mahesh's accident. Raga gets worried. Preeta is shell shocked and pleads to Rishabh that Prithvi has not done anything wrong. Prithvi's mother thinks Rishabh was asked to do this by Sherlyn. Prithvi thinks that Preeta should not rush so much as he would be sent to prison. Sarla believes that Prithvi cannot do anything wrong however Rishabh doesn't listen to anyone and asks the cops to take Prithvi away. Preeta follows them but is stopped.

Prithvi pretend to cough and asks Raga to keep an eye on Karan and he will be paid even more. Sarla assures that she will get him back. Sameer thinks when they switched Prithvi for Karan. He realises that it could be done when there was smoke in the hall when he entered. Sameer searches for Karan and finds him. Prithvi pleads to the police that he is not guilty. Rishabh insists that he is the one behind everything going wrong. Rishabh says to Sarla that she should be happy that Preeta did not marry the wrong person.

Sameer pleads to the men that they should not kill Karan. They make fun of him and Karan gets up and hits them on their heads. They try to escape but Raga stops them saying that they are surrounded. They both escape from the window. Rakhi asks Sarla why she hates her sons. Prithvi's mother says that she is saying because Rishabh is her son. Rakhi says that Prithvi has harmed her husband hence he should be punished. Prithvi pleads not guilty and Rishabh asks him to prove his innocence to the police