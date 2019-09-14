Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi refuses to accept marriage

MUMBAI: The episode starts with the thought that Karan and Preeta are soulmates. While Srishti tells her, Preeta refuses to believe so.



On the other hand, Sherlyn asks Karina about how will they keep Preeta away as Dadi is ill but Karina swears to take care of her. While Prithvi does not accept the matrimony and goes on to inform Preeta, Karan stops him and while discussing, they also get into a fight. Sarla see them and stops them. Srishti says that they will have to ask Karan and Preeta if they want to stay with each other. Sarla says that they both are now married and nothing can be done.



She even consults the Brahmin who informs that the marriage is valid however, Prithvi says that it cannot be true and there are chances that Pandit is under pressure. Talking about Preeta, Janki tells Prithvi that even she has accepted the marriage however he does not want to accept it.





