Kundali Bhagya: Rakhi defends Preeta, Sherlyn comes to know who the blackmailer is

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we saw how Karan takes the blame of murdering Akshay and he gets arrested which shocks the Luthra family and Preeta whereas Prithvi came to know the blackmailer is Megha and he challenges her that she can't do anything against him.

In the upcoming episode, Pummy would question Rakhi on how she can be quiet when Karan is in the jail, and questions Rakhi’s love for her son, she also blames Preeta for this.

Rakhi will defend Preeta and say that it's because of her that Karan is such a changed boy today. She says at one point he didn’t care for his family much as it was only cricket for him but after having Preeta in his life, he has come to know the value of family and relationships.

She further says that she is proud of Karan that he has proved to be such a good husband and he has saved the Laxmi of this house.

On the other hand, Prithvi tells Sherlyn that Megha is the blackmailer and she is shocked to know.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta will free Karan and will she be able to prove his innocence?

