Kundali Bhagya: Rakhi’s request to Luthra family, Preeta promises to bring Karan back

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we saw how Rakhi defended Preeta and Mahesh came to know about Karan’s arrest.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi will go and meet Karan in the Jail and will come and tells the family that he has requested everyone to be happy and not to shed tears and take care of his father who has just come out from comma.

The family promises to be happy and to take care of Mahesh ( Karan’s father).

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi irritates Karan)

On the other hand, Preeta promises Rakhi that she will get Karan back no matter what and also tells that next week is Karan’s dad’s birthday and she will get Karan out and they all will celebrate his birthday together.

Preeta also goes to meet Karan in jail and the two spend some good quality time together.

It will be interesting to see if Preeta will be able to save Karan and or no and will Akshay’s murderer getaway?

What do you think, let us know in the comments section below?

For more updates on Kundali Bhagya stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi irritates Karan)