Kundali Bhagya : Rishabh decides to expose Prithvi in front of everyone

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Prithvi kidnaps Karan and makes him unconscious. He then splashes water on Karan and the latter regains consciousness. Prithvi teases Karan as he dresses as a groom. He threatens Karan to ruin his life.

Rishabh meets with an accident and a stranger takes him to the hospital. The person finds Rishabh's mobile at the accident spot and decides to inform the family.

Srishty keeps asking about the smoke that came inside the wedding hall and thinks that it is an indication by God as Prithvi is not the right person for Preeta. She also feels guilty for getting upset with Karan. She calls Karan.

Prithvi reaches the mandap and hears Karan’s mobile ringing. He takes the mobile and is shocked to see Srishty calling Karan.

He gets angry and throws the phone. Srishty decides to kidnap Preeta in order to stop her wedding with Prithvi. She remembers that the priest told her that they cannot see the groom’s face as it is not good. She decides to see Prithvi’s face and enters the groom’s room.

Prithvi instigates Karan and the later gets angry at him. Prithvi hides behind the bed as Srishty enters the room. Srishty sees Prithvi hiding and he covers his face with sehra.

A goon is about to attack Srishty but Prithvi tells him to not attack her. Karan overhears the conversation and gets jealous after knowing that Srishty is talking nicely with Prithvi. As Srishty leaves, Prithvi makes Karan unconscious.

In the hospital, Rishabh gains consciousness and recollects about Prithvi's wrong deeds. He decides to expose Prithvi’s real face in front of everyone.