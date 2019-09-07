Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh decides to tell the truth to Preeta

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prithvi wondering what the reason was for his mother being worried. She says that now Preeta will not be able to enter Luthra house as she has saved the person behind Mahesh's accident. He gets a call from Sarla telling him that they are getting late for the wedding as if the date passes they won't be able to get married. Pandit explains to Beeji that they have to marry on that date as they won't be able to marry on any other date as it won't be auspicious. Everyone arrives at the Mandap. Pandit says that they will have to restart the rituals as the groom left the Mandap in between. Prithvi asks for some time to get fresh and Beeji asks Preeta to her fresh too. Rishabh is driving and thinking of what Mahesh told him. He almost kills a drunken man. The drunken man asks Rishabh if he has been heartbroken.

Rishabh says that his father is in coma and he is not able to control anything. The man tells Rishabh that he needs to tell the woman that he loves her. Rishabh decides to tell the truth to Preeta. Sarla is with Prithvi's mother and asks her what she is still looking worried. Sarla says that she is wondering what they have done that they are facing so many difficulties in the wedding. Srishti says that she thinks that they should not go ahead with the marriage as God doesn't not want it to happen. Preeta returns to the mandap. Sarla and Prithvi's mother go to get fresh. Rishabh enters the marriage hall and recalls all the romantic moments he had with Preeta. She asks Rishabh what is he doing there. He tells her that he wants to share what he feels. Rishabh tells her that she was his only girlfriend in his life. Rishabh says that Karan has a childish mentality and their relationship cannot be solved.

Preeta explains that she trusts him however thinks that he is mistaken. He tells her that if she would she said that Sherlyn is the wrong choice for him he would have walked off the Mandap but him telling her about Prithvi and she not listening proves that she doesn't trust him. He tells her that he was a good friend to her however she isn't listening to what he has to say. He tells her that if she breaks the relation then he won't ever look back. He tells her that if she marries Prithvi then he will not look back as he cannot see him and her together. Preeta tells Rishabh to stop as he means a lot to him. She explains to him it is her mother's choice and she cannot go against her mother at any cost. He tells her that her friend Rishabh is leaving forever with no possibility of coming back.