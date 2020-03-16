Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh learns about Preeta's kidnapping

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is all set to showcase some big drama in the upcoming track of the show.

As seen so far, Rishabh worries about Preeta for not picking up the call and prays for her safety.

Meanwhile, Preeta is seen lying on the floor of the storeroom while peon switches on the light and looks for the phone.

Peon gets shocked to find Preeta lying there and calls the teacher inside.

The teacher comes and checks her pulse thanking God that Preeta is alive.

In the meantime, Preeta's phone rings again and the teacher answers it.

She tells Rishabh about Preeta being locked in the storeroom and unconscious at the moment.

Rishabh gets worried and leaves for the school immediately.

Will Preeta tell Rishabh about following some stranger to the storeroom?

What will happen next?

Additionally, Rajeev also tells Neeti about his relationship with Parineet.

Vikram seems to be shocked and angry to see Rajeev in this position and gets enraged.

Meanwhile, Neeti walks forward in anger and gives Rajeev a tight slap.

What will happen next?

