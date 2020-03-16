Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh learns about Preeta's kidnapping

Kundali Bhagya is all set to showcase some big drama in the upcoming track of the show.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 08:00
Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is all set to showcase some big drama in the upcoming track of the show.

As seen so far, Rishabh worries about Preeta for not picking up the call and prays for her safety.

Meanwhile, Preeta is seen lying on the floor of the storeroom while peon switches on the light and looks for the phone.

Peon gets shocked to find Preeta lying there and calls the teacher inside.

The teacher comes and checks her pulse thanking God that Preeta is alive.

In the meantime, Preeta's phone rings again and the teacher answers it.

Also read  Exclusive! Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart: Shivya Pathania aka Goddess Parvati of &TV's Baal Shiv

She tells Rishabh about Preeta being locked in the storeroom and unconscious at the moment.

Rishabh gets worried and leaves for the school immediately.

Will Preeta tell Rishabh about following some stranger to the storeroom?

What will happen next?

Also read  Exclusive! Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart: Shivya Pathania aka Goddess Parvati of &TV's Baal Shiv

Additionally, Rajeev also tells Neeti about his relationship with Parineet.

Vikram seems to be shocked and angry to see Rajeev in this position and gets enraged.

Meanwhile, Neeti walks forward in anger and gives Rajeev a tight slap.

What will happen next?

Also read  Exclusive! The biggest challenge was being categorised: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Serial Gossip

Kundali Bhagya Rishabh Preeta Karan Entertainment Luthra spoiler TV news Actors Rajeev
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more in 60 films...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Vaishali is shocked to see Pakhi so hostile, Pakhi blackmails her own mother to support her evil schemes
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu's much awaited film Shabaash Mithu's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Fabulous! From the interior of her house to its price, here's everything to know about Shershaah actress Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is slowly and steadily getting into the limelight with her impressive...
Anupamaa: Whoa! Anupamaa ends the fight between Rakhi and Baa, Baa doesn’t want Kapadias to attend Kinjal’s baby shower
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Latest Video