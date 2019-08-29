Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh pours water on the fire and stops the wedding

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prithvi reaching the Mandap and seeing Sameer there. He thinks of hiding as if Sameer sees him he will tell Preeta to stop the wedding. His mother arrives and asks him where he had been. He tells her that he had been to wash his face. He tells her to ask the pandit to begin the ceremony again. She tells him that she is happy that he has moved on from Sherlyn. His mother requests the pandit to start the ceremony again which the pandit declines. She sends Prithvi's photo to Sherlyn. Sherlyn is in her room getting frustrated that she could not stop the wedding.

She gets the photo and gets furious and vows to stop the wedding anyhow. Rishabh pleads to the doctors to let him go. They tell him to take rest. While leaving Rishabh apologizes to the stranger and the inspector. The cops tell him that they will punish the stranger. Rishabh saves the stranger from getting punished. Rishabh tells them it was his mistake and to help him punish Prithvi. Kartika comes to Karina asking if she has seen Karan but she is busy watching the teaser for Haiwan. Pandit asks for the flowers to be brought in. Prithvi pulls some flowers from the decor and gives it to the pandit. The cops enter the marriage hall.

Prithvi's mother stops them from interfering with the proceedings of the wedding. Rakhi also pleads to them not to listen to what Sherlyn has said. The cops ask him to take off his veil. He thinks it's because of Sherlyn as she didn't want him to get married. The cops ask him to come with them to the police station. Prithvi doesn't budge and Rishabh tells the cops that he won't come so easily. Everyone is shocked to see Rishabh get the police while he is injured too. Rishabh pours water on the fire and stops the wedding. He throws the vase in anger and pulls off the veil. Sameer too shocked to see Prithvi instead of Karan. He realizes that Prithvi has done the same thing what Karan did to Prithvi. Rakhi thinks it is wrong to douse the wedding fire. Rakhi asks to form an explanation from Rishabh who asks her to calm down. He tells her that he will tell the truth.