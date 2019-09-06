Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh vows to do anything he can to prove Prithvi guilty

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Preeta asking Karan what he wants to talk about. He tells her that what the elders say about paying for one's past sin maybe true as he met her. She is defending a criminal who tried to kill his father. Preeta tells Karan that she is doing so as she knows he is innocent. Karan tells her that Mahesh said it himself to which Preeta says that he said so even when she went to meet him at the hospital. Karan tells Preeta that what she's doing will have consequences. She tells him that she cannot allow an innocent person to be punished and she despises his talks. Karan asks her if Prithvi means anything to her. She tells Karan that she has more importance for Prithvi than him and walks out. Karan gets frustrated. Karan asks inspector what is happening.

The inspector tells him that the designer is not answering his calls. Prithvi's mother arrives with the designer and the designer claims that Prithvi was with him. He is asked to tell the truth. The designer tells them that Prithvi was with him deciding the designs for his clothes. The inspector orders Prithvi to be released. Karan gets frustrated and he and Prithvi have a verbal volley. Prithvi tells Karan that he might love her but she clearly loves Prithvi as she got him out of prison. Karan tells him that he has no interest in being the hero in her life as he hates her and wanted to marry only to seek revenge. Preeta's family arrive there and Prithvi and Karan are facing each other. Sarla says that the formalities are complete and they all can leave. The Luthras try to calm Karan down saying that they will prove that Prithvi committed the crime.

Rishabh vows to do anything he can to prove Prithvi guilty. Prithvi gets in the car with everyone. Sherlyn calls him and asks him to meet him at the back of the police station. He tells his family that he has to sigh some papers and leaves. Sheryl meets him and tries to kill him as he is about to marry Preeta. He explains to her that someone might see them however she is frustrated and pays no heed. Prithvi asks her to hurry up and she asks why he wants to hurry up. He tries to explain to her that it is beneficial to both of them that he gets married to Preeta. Sherlyn reminds him that she is the one who helped him because of their past. She explained to him that she told the designer to lie to the police that Prithvi was with him. Karan and Sameer sit in the car. He asks Karan if they should go home. Karan tells him that they should go to the wedding hall as he has to marry Preeta.