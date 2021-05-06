Kundali Bhagya : Ruchika and Megha go missing from the court, Karan in a fix as his lawyer gives up on the case

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we saw how Ruchika and Megha agreed to come to the court to help Preeta, but when Ruchika was about to give her statement, she pretends to be sick and leaves the court.

In the upcoming episode, when Karan’s lawyer will want to call Megha onto the witness box she would have disappeared from there along with Ruchika.

Karan, Shrishti, and Sameer try to search for them but all in vain sounds like they have run away.

On the other hand, in the court the opposition party claims that Preeta did kill Akshay as she wanted her sister and his marriage to happen, but Preeta tells these claims are false and she didn’t murder him.

When more and more allegations are put on Preeta that’s when Karan questions his lawyer who tells him that he cannot say or do anything as the opposition lawyer as all the proofs and now he is helpless, Karan is shocked to hear this.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Karan will be able to save Preeta or what will be his next step?

In the latest promo one saw on he took the blame on himself and sets Preeta free.

What do you think will the real culprit ever come out, and who it is according to you?

Do let us know in the comments below.

