Kundali Bhagya: Ruchika turns hostile, pretends to be unwell

MUMBAI: The track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting these days as Preeta is locked up in the jail and Shrishti, Karan, and Sameer are trying their best to save Preeta and find solid proofs to prove her innocence.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Ruchika and Megha reach court and are ready to become the witness in the case and Karan is revealed as he is sure that today Preeta will be a free bird.

In the upcoming episode, the hearing to Preeta’s case will begin and when the lawyer will call Ruchika in the witness box and she is shocked, but then she tells the court that she is the mother of Akshay’s child, and when the lawyer will ask her for more details, she will start to pretend to be unwell and tries to sneak out of the court.

On the other hand, the lawyer gives proof to the judge which can prove Preeta’s innocence and everyone is seen a bit relieved.

Well, it will be interesting to see what Ruchika’s turned hostile and what will Megha do will she also not give her statement to the court, only time will tell.

Now how will Karan save Preeta and will she come out of Jail or will the judge will pronounce her punishment one would know in the upcoming episodes.

