Kundali Bhagya: Ruhi Chaturvedi decides to avenge Dheeraj Dhoopar; here's how she terribly fails

MUMBAI: Yesterday, we told you about how Dheeraj Dhoopar played a prank on his co-stars Shraddha Arya, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Anjum Fakih which scared the hell out of them. Dheeraj is extremely notorious. While the actresses were having their own fun, he threw a fake snake on them and all three of them screamed on the top of their voice in fear. On seeing their condition, Dheeraj burst into laughter.

Now, there's always a thing called ‘tit for tat’ in such funny situations. Well, in the video, we can see Dheeraj sitting on a sofa while Ruhi comes from behind and throws the fake snake on him. While Ruhi, Twinkle Vashist, Manit Joura, and Anisha Hinduja shout loudly to scare Dheeraj, he takes this prank in a casual way and reacts in such a way as if nothing has happened.

Take a look at the video:

Shraddha Arya was missing from the action. It would have been fun if she was there, too.

Talking about the show, Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and has been extremely popular among the fans. The show has garnered lots of praises from the fans, all because of the excellent storyline and amazing star cast.

