Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi gets injured on set, starts bleeding, crew rushes to get medical help

Unfortunately during the shoot of the show recently, the actor seems to have injured himself. Sanjay seemed to have started bleeding and the crew rushed to get medical help for the actor who was wincing in pain.
MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Sanjay Gagnani, is currently winning the hearts of viewers with his negative act in the top Television show Kundali Bhagya. The actor who essays the role of Prithvi on the show has received many praises and awards for his portrayal. Unfortunately during the shoot of the show recently, the actor seems to have injured himself.

Sanjay seemed to have started bleeding and the crew rushed to get medical help for the actor who was wincing in pain. The crew on set meanwhile provided him with quick first aid to ease his pain a little. The actor loves to pose for the paparazzi and meet them. Sanjay, who also has a huge fan following, never fails to entertain his fans in any way he can.


Sanjay tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Poonam Preet in November 2021 in Delhi. His co-stars from Kundali Bhagya and close family members were in attendance.

