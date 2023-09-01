Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih to be seen in This new avatar on the show?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Kundali Bhagya. Your beloved Preeta and Srishti are back with a new look from the show that has coloured us shocked!
Mon, 01/09/2023
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Kundali Bhagya which stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the leads. Manit Joura plays the role of Rishabh.

Kundali Bhagya fame Shakti Arora has some excellent advice to Treat greying hair

Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining its audience for a long time and has managed to remain one of the most successful shows.

The masses love to know about what goes on in the plot, around the show and the little tidbits that the stars share from their lives.

Similarly, now your beloved Preeta and Srishti are back with a new look from the show that has coloured us shocked!

Both the actresses are in a Punjabi avatar, with a turban and beard and we can’t figure out why they had to get into this undercover getup!

Check out the post here!

We are officially intrigued to see this is a look for an upcoming track and if ya, what that track is going to be like!

But we definitely enjoyed seeing Shraddha and Anjum in these looks of Sardarji.

What do you think of this awesome duo?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile in Kundali Bhagya, Previously, Arjun boards the same flight as the Luthras and Preeta to go abroad. Now, the story gets more interesting when they suffer an attack from snakes and all the passengers have to protect themselves.

Arjun and Preeta develop a solution that can be sprayed on the snakes to make them unconscious and the flight soon lands safely but Arjun is taken into the ICU due to suffering injuries. Preeta is worried about him and goes to meet him as he wakes up.

Later, Mrs. Luthra visits Arjun and tells him that she felt like her son was calling out to her and she immediately stopped in front of his room.

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya shares a Throwback picture with This co-star

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Mon, 01/09/2023

