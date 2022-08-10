Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. Shraddha has now shared a note from her mother in law
MUMBAI :Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. Shraddha has now shared a note from her mother in law where she talks about sending her some methi laddoos. Take a look;

Shraddha Arya captioned her post, “Best Mother-In-Law in the whole wide world!” with an emotional emoji.

What did you think of the post?

So let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

