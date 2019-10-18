Kundali Bhagya: Sarla vows to fight with Janki

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sarla explaining that she is sure that Preeta is not observing a fast as she had lunch. Sarla vows to fight with Janki. Preeta pacifies both of them before she leaves. Srishti wonders if Preeta is actually telling the truth. Rishabh meets Akshay. He tells him that he should make her wait any longer as she is hungry since a long time. Sameer thinks that the party is not the same without Preeta. Karan walks by him. He notices that Sameer looks tensed hence comes back to him. He tells Karan that he was thinking about Srishti. Karan also in his conversation tries to find out about Preeta and how is she coping with the changes in her life. He asks Sameer if he had met Srishti to which he denies. Karina asks Karan and Sameer to come. Karina explains that she is the one who is in charge of the function. She tells them that she has been asked by Rakhi if they are helping her. She wants everyone to help her. The boys also agree. A few fans arrive stating that their parties are always grand and also that they want to witness the first Karwa Chauth of Sherlyn for Rishabh.



The ladies suggest that they get Karan married too. He gets angry and leaves. Preeta reaches the Luthra residence. She recalls what Karan had told her about forgetting about coming back there and that they were ever friends. She thinks of leaving however recalls what the lady at the temple said about not giving up. She is worried how Karan will react as she knows he will get angry. She sees a group of dancers and approaches one for help. The dancer explains that she will be blessed to help her. She goes back to the car to get some dress. She tells Preeta to wear as she would be able to come with them on the dance floor. Akshay says that he had requested Kartika not to observe the fast as she will not be able to endure it. Dadi thinks that Kartika did the right thing as the modern generation ridicule the rituals and customs. She is happy that Kartika observed the fast. Myra looks at Karan and this is observed by Rishabh.



He tells her to speak to Karan and tell him about her being a fan. She explains that she only likes him as a fan. Myra tells him that she thinks Sherlyn is looking for him. Sherlyn goes to Rishabh and Myra tries to leave. Myra takes a picture of Karan which makes Sherlyn curious to know why she took his picture. Karan gets a call and he leaves the house. The dancers arrive and Karan thinks that it is Preeta behind the veil. While searching for her dress, Srishti finds the cloth that was being sold at the temple. She thinks that the red cloth is used at Karwa Chauth. She gets confused as it is worn by someone who observes a fast. Preeta is at the house and Karan looks at her. Karina asks Karan what happened and why is he looking at dancers. Sanjana thinks that Karan probably likes one of them and they should talk to the dancers. Preeta goes to Dadi and the dancer exclaims that Preeta would ruin their performance. She tells Dadi that she resembles her grandmother. This brings tears to Preeta's eyes. Myra tries to explain to Kartika that Akshay isn't a good choice for him. Sherlyn spies them both and thinks why Myra is behaving as though she cares about Kartika. She plans to observe her as she doesn't want another Preeta in the house.