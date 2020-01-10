Kundali Bhagya star Anjum Fakih is killing it with her ‘adaas’ in the latest video

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show, Kundali Bhagya, which is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The actress plays the supporting role of Preeta's sister Shristi and fans are simply loving her for it. Anjum is paired opposite Abhishek Kapur and viewers are left in awe of this brand new on-screen Jodi.



Anjum is one such actress who can make anyone drool over her beauty and talent. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account where she keeps posting all the latest updates from her personal and professional life.



The actress recently shared a Tik Tok video where she is displaying her killer adaas while enjoying the song 'Akhiyon Se Goli Mare'.



Take a look at Anjum's video:

Anjum is one drama queen and perfectly nailed it in the video with great expressions. This is not the first time that the actress has done so. Earlier, Anjum posted several Tik Tok videos and received a great response from her fans.



Anjum previously starred in shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Devanshi.



What do you think about Anjum's Tik Tok video? Tell us in the comment section below.