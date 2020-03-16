'Kundali Bhagya' star enthused about apartment refurb

"Kundali Bhagya" star Shraddha Arya has bought a new house in Mumbai and is busy refurbishing her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines. She is drawing inspiration from a few B-town stars' modern and elegant homes in Mumbai.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:20
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI : "Kundali Bhagya" star Shraddha Arya has bought a new house in Mumbai and is busy refurbishing her dream apartment by referring to architectural magazines. She is drawing inspiration from a few B-town stars' modern and elegant homes in Mumbai.

The "Kundali Bhagya" star tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Since then, her husband has been posted in Visakhapatnam.

Shraddha said: "I recently bought a new apartment opposite my parent's house in Mumbai. I am looking forward to remodelling the apartment completely. The renovations are already underway, and we are planning to change the layout slightly."

"I am planning to design a large wardrobe space for all my clothes and accessories. In fact, I have gone through various architectural magazines to get the new apartment ready. I guess it should be ready in the next few months, and I am quite excited to see the final outcome," she adds.

"Kundali Bhagya" airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS 
 

Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Rahul Nagal Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is the name behing iconic movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lovely! Rudraksh and Preesha’s shower romance brings out the love in them
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Anupamaa: Emotional! No Kanyadaan, but THIS ritual is the key highlight of Anupamaa’s wedding with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rudraksh and Preesha surprised to see each other in the washroom
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha unaware of the snake, Ruhi knocks
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to work with Sargun Mehta again as a co-actor' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on his favorite co-actors, favorites characters and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Latest Video