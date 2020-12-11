This Kundali Bhagya star was a part of Ranveer Singh's Band Baja Baraat

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is the superstar of Bollywood. The actor has been in the showbiz world for almost a decade and managed to establish a name for himself. The actor proved his mettle in acting with many movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, Dil Dhadakne Do, among others.

However, his debut movie Band Baja Baraat is still remembered by everyone. The movie got rave reviews from the audiences and Ranveer was highly appreciated for his performance.

The movie completed 10 years yesterday and a lot of people related to it reminisced their old times.

And now, here's an interesting thing about the movie which not everyone is aware of.

Popular TV actor Manit Joura who plays the role of Prithvi was also a part of the film. Yes, you heard it right!

Manit shared the picture on his Instagram from one of the sequences as he recollected his golden days.

Manit played Ranveer's friend in that sequence and we are sure everyone remembers the scene.

