Kundali Bhagya: These adorable moments of #PreeRan will mesmerize you

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping plot and amazing performance of the cast, the show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Ekta Kapoor launched the romantic drama as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya in 2017. While many expected it to be an extension of its sister show, they were taken by surprise with its fresh plotline. The ensemble cast of Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura came as a breath of fresh air. Their amazing performance soon made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Revolving around the lives of four characters having different traits, professions, and aspirations, Kundali Bhagya is a perfect balance of all that makes a drama interesting. Whether it is Karan-Preeta's romance or Karan's love-hate relationship with his brother Rishabh, the story has a lot to offer.

It’s less dramatic and realistic storyline that is quite relatable to even the millennial generation. So, without much surprise, Kundali Bhagya has been reigning the TRP charts. It is loved so much it has beaten Kumkum Bhagya also in the TRP race.

Talking show's lead pair Karan and Preeta, they've created magic on-screen. Fans love their fiery chemistry and yearn to see them share some moments in a frame. However, #PreeRan's journey on the show has not been a bed of roses. They have had their own ups and downs, but finally conquered what they desired. The jodi started off as strangers, then became friends to best friends, and are now married to each other.

With the shootings stalled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, fans are missing new episodes of Kundali Bhagya. While the lockdown doesn't seem to end soon, fans are eager to watch the fresh episodes. So, let’s take a look at the candid moments from Kundali Bhagya and #PreeRan's life.



