Kundali Bhagya: When Dheeraj Dhoopar scared Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar who is a popular TV actor is currently seen playing the role of Karan in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The actor's chemistry with co-star Shraddha Arya who plays Preeta is being well-appreciated by the viewers.

Dheeraj and Shraddha are often seen having a fun time on the sets of the show. The handsome hunk is one prankster and this time, his prey was his co-star Shraddha.

A video has been doing the rounds of social media wherein Dheeraj's target was Shraddha. The actress was talking to Ruhi. Meanwhile, Dheeraj came in with a fake snake and brought it in front of her. This scared Sharddha to hell and she started shouting.

Dheeraj, on the other hand, couldn't stop laughing after his prank was executed successfully.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we can say Dheeraj is one hell of a prankster!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.