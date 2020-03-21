Kundali Bhagya: When Dheeraj pulled a prank on Shraddha

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television. The leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Preeta and Karan.

The pair is loved by the audience and has a massive fan following. One of the main reasons why the serial is so successful is because of the camaraderie, the stars share off-screen.

Now we came across a video, where the lead of the serial Dheeraj aka Karan plays a prank on Shraddha aka Preeta.

In the video you can see how Shraddha and Anjum Faikh are trying to click a picture. Dheeraj comes behind them and throws a fake rubber snake leaving Shraddha scared.

Well, there is no doubt that the actors really work very hard on the sets, and sometimes some fun moments only rejuvenates them .