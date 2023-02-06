Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 19:30
Will Preeta recognise Karan

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline. Recently, after the 20-year leap, the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Shaurya managed to stop Palki’s wedding, and that is why Rajveer has decided to take revenge for the same.

In the forthcoming episodes the viewers will get to witness that Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party just so that he can get back to him for hurting Palki. But, to prevent him from doing so, Preeta will rush to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer. However, in the unforeseen circumstances, fire breaks out will happen at Luthra house and Preeta will get stuck in the same.

What will happen next? Will Rajveer get to save her mother from the fire? Or, will Karan and Preeta meet again after 20 years?

 

 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Palki Khurana Rajveer Karan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang to grace the show
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “Working with Randeep Hooda was like a dream come true moment for me” Shalini Chauhan
MUMBAI : Actress Shalini Chauhan who made her acting debut through web series Inspector Avinash, written and directed...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movies, OTT...
Exclusive! “The movie speaks about domestic violence and standing up for the right thing is my take away” Garima Jain
MUMBAI : Actress Garima Jain has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her projects especially on...
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats...
Recent Stories
SHARIB HASHMI
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Television fame Rushad Rana roped in to play a pivotal character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Did Ruhi Chaturvedi return to India? Read on to know more
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Soundous Moufakir gets badly injured while performing a stunt
When Mohit Malhotra turned
When Mohit Malhotra turned 'Chai-Wala’ on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi
Chhavi Pandey
BEAUTIFUL! Meet Anupamaa fame Chhavi Pandey aka Maaya's real family
Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti
Exclusive! Prarthana Mondal And Arshi Bharti roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s Barsatein on Sony TV