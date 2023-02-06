Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline. Recently, after the 20-year leap, the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Shaurya managed to stop Palki’s wedding, and that is why Rajveer has decided to take revenge for the same.

In the forthcoming episodes the viewers will get to witness that Rajveer sneaks into Shaurya’s music launch party just so that he can get back to him for hurting Palki. But, to prevent him from doing so, Preeta will rush to the Luthra residence to stop Rajveer. However, in the unforeseen circumstances, fire breaks out will happen at Luthra house and Preeta will get stuck in the same.

What will happen next? Will Rajveer get to save her mother from the fire? Or, will Karan and Preeta meet again after 20 years?