Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Preeta declines filing a lawsuit

MUMBAI: The episode starts with a recap of what happened in the previous episode. Preeta is making tea when Kappu asks her to make two more cups of tea as they have guests. Sherlyn asks Karina what the solution is as she thinks Sarla and her family will seek vengeance. She thinks Sarla will do something serious this time due to what has happened this time. Karina says that she has a solution which will prevent Karan from ruining his life. Everyone asks her what the solution is. She tells them that since Karan has married Preeta but not registered his marriage, they should get him married to another girl. She says that even if Aroras want to do anything they won't be able to as Karan's legal wife will be present. Karina tells Sherlyn to call Karan as she wants to speak to him.



Kappu says that he will not rest until he takes revenge from the Luthras. Kappu says that they can demand for money from them. He gets a lawyer in the house even though Sarla disagrees to his plans. Preeta comes out and the lawyer tells her that he is like her elder brother. He tells them that since Karan left her on the sidewalk after marriage, it constitutes as domestic violence. The lawyer explains that they can ask for a huge amount from the Luthras and if they disagree then Karan can be sent to prison. Rishabh tells Karan that he is feeling sorry for what he did to Preeta. Karan tells him to stay out of it as it is between him and Preeta.



Karan and Rishabh refuse the idea and leave. She tells Rakhi that this is the only way to save her son. Preeta does not like the idea of file a case however Kappu tries to convince her. She tells Kappu that she will not use her situation to extort money from them. The lawyer says that the entire family can be pulled in the case. Preeta says that if she has to donate money she will do so by earning through hardwork. The lawyer asks Preeta to reconsider her decision. Sarla says that she will stand by her daughter's decision. Karan is driving when he thinks of Preeta. He thinks he saw Preeta on the road. He gets down and starts to walk towards her.