Kundali Bhagya's Karan and Preeta are CUTENESS OVERLOADED!

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping plot and amazing performance of the cast, the show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

Ekta Kapoor launched the romantic drama as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya in 2017.

While many expected it to be an extension of its sister show, they were taken by surprise with its fresh plotline. The ensemble cast of Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura came as a breath of fresh air.

Watching the chemistry of Karan and Preeta, we have been mesmerized with their romance. But Karan and Preeta are not only about cute and cuddly love. They are extremely cute and adorable.

Their knok-jhoks are the highlight of the show. The recent banter between Karan and Preeta when they were tied to a chair was hilarious and we loved every bit of the scene.

Aren't they cute?